Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For Cleanspark

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Cleanspark and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $21.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $27.00 and a low estimate of $12.00. A decline of 9.17% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Cleanspark among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Reginald Smith JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $12.00 $17.00 John Todaro Needham Announces Buy $20.00 - Mike Colonnese HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $27.00 $27.00 Mike Colonnese HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $27.00 $27.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Cleanspark. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Cleanspark compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Cleanspark's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Cleanspark's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Cleanspark analyst ratings.

Get to Know Cleanspark Better

Cleanspark Inc is a bitcoin mining company. Through CleanSpark, Inc., and the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, the company mines bitcoin. The company entered the bitcoin mining industry through its acquisition of ATL. Bitcoin mining is the sole reportable segment of the company.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Cleanspark

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Cleanspark's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 119.97% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 148.89%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cleanspark's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 12.78%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 10.19%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, Cleanspark adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CLSK

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2021 BTIG Initiates Coverage On Buy Feb 2021 HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy Dec 2020 HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for CLSK

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.