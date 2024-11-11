Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For Blue Bird

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $60.25, a high estimate of $72.00, and a low estimate of $48.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 5.86%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Blue Bird. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Pierce Needham Lowers Buy $66.00 $72.00 Gregory Lewis BTIG Announces Buy $55.00 - Craig Irwin Roth MKM Maintains Neutral $48.00 $48.00 Chris Pierce Needham Maintains Buy $72.00 $72.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Blue Bird. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Blue Bird compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Blue Bird's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Blue Bird's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corp is an American bus manufacturing company. It has its operations in two segments. The Bus segment involves the design, engineering, manufacture and sales of school buses and extended warranties; and the Parts segment which includes the sales of replacement bus parts. It carries its operations in the United States, Canada, and the rest of the world. The majority of its sales are derived from the United States through its bus manufacturing business.

Understanding the Numbers: Blue Bird's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Blue Bird showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 13.28% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Blue Bird's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.61%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Blue Bird's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 23.62%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Blue Bird's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.21%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Blue Bird's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.71, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

