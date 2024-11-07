Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For Beacon Roofing Supply

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $123.25, a high estimate of $140.00, and a low estimate of $114.00. Observing a 3.14% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $119.50.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Beacon Roofing Supply among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Rehaut JP Morgan Raises Overweight $119.00 $110.00 Mike Dahl RBC Capital Raises Outperform $114.00 $113.00 Reuben Garner Benchmark Maintains Buy $140.00 $140.00 David Manthey Baird Raises Outperform $120.00 $115.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Beacon Roofing Supply. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Beacon Roofing Supply compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Beacon Roofing Supply's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Beacon Roofing Supply's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Beacon Roofing Supply analyst ratings.

Get to Know Beacon Roofing Supply Better

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc manufactures and sells roofing and building materials throughout the United States and Canada. Beacon's key customers consist of contractors, home builders, lumberyards, retailers, wholesale distributors, and building materials suppliers. The company's product portfolio includes both residential and non-residential roofing materials, siding, windows, and waterproofing systems. The majority of revenue is generated from residential and non-residential roofing products. The vast majority of Beacon's revenue comes from the United States.

Key Indicators: Beacon Roofing Supply's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Beacon Roofing Supply showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.29% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Beacon Roofing Supply's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.24%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 7.96%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Beacon Roofing Supply's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.97%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, Beacon Roofing Supply adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BECN

Date Firm Action From To Dec 2021 Raymond James Upgrades Market Perform Outperform Nov 2021 Truist Securities Downgrades Buy Hold Oct 2021 RBC Capital Upgrades Sector Perform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for BECN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.