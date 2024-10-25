Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For Associated Banc

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Associated Banc, revealing an average target of $24.0, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $23.00. Marking an increase of 3.23%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $23.25.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Associated Banc is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $24.00 $23.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $25.00 $24.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $23.00 $22.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $24.00 $24.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Associated Banc. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Associated Banc compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Associated Banc's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp is a bank holding company. The company through its subsidiaries provides a broad array of banking and nonbanking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in three reportable segments; Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services. The majority of its revenue is derived from the Corporate and Commercial Specialty and Community, Consumer, and Business segments.

Associated Banc: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Associated Banc's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.58%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Associated Banc's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 35.22%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.81%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Associated Banc's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.27%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Associated Banc's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.79. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

