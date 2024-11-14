Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For Angi

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $3.38, a high estimate of $6.00, and a low estimate of $2.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 19.33%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of Angi's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $2.50 $3.25 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Lowers Buy $6.00 $7.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $3.00 $3.25 Ygal Arounian Citigroup Lowers Neutral $2.00 $3.25

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Angi. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Angi compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Angi's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Angi's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Angi's Background

Angi Inc connects quality home service professionals across different categories, from repairing and remodeling to cleaning and landscaping, with consumers. The Company has three operating segments namely, Ads and Leads that generate maximum revenue, Services, and International (Europe and Canada). The company operates under multiple brands that including Angi, HomeAdvisor, and Handy. The majority of the revenue is earned from the United States.

Angi: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Angi faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -10.37% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Angi's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.19% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Angi's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.36% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Angi's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.2%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Angi's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.48, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

