Forecasting The Future: 29 Analyst Projections For HubSpot

29 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 15 5 0 0 Last 30D 2 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 7 11 4 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $838.38, with a high estimate of $980.00 and a low estimate of $675.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $775.52, the current average has increased by 8.11%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive HubSpot is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|-----------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Samad Samana |Jefferies |Lowers |Buy | $700.00|$900.00 | |Siti Panigrahi |Mizuho |Lowers |Outperform | $700.00|$900.00 | |Taylor McGinnis |UBS |Lowers |Buy | $675.00|$775.00 | |Steve Koenig |Macquarie |Announces |Outperform | $730.00|- | |Firoz Valliji |Bernstein |Announces |Market Perform | $693.00|- | |Brett Huff |Stephens & Co. |Announces |Overweight | $769.00|- | |Ryan Macwilliams |Barclays |Maintains |Overweight | $815.00|$815.00 | |Nick Altmann |Scotiabank |Raises |Sector Outperform| $900.00|$825.00 | |Keith Bachman |BMO Capital |Raises |Outperform | $885.00|$690.00 | |Brian Peterson |Raymond James |Raises |Outperform | $980.00|$750.00 | |Gabriela Borges |Goldman Sachs |Raises |Buy | $900.00|$783.00 | |Rishi Jaluria |RBC Capital |Raises |Outperform | $950.00|$825.00 | |Ken Wong |Oppenheimer |Raises |Outperform | $900.00|$850.00 | |Mark Murphy |JP Morgan |Raises |Overweight | $850.00|$725.00 | |Jackson Ader |Keybanc |Announces |Overweight | $920.00|- | |Michael Turrin |Wells Fargo |Raises |Overweight | $940.00|$835.00 | |Parker Lane |Stifel |Raises |Buy | $925.00|$880.00 | |Taylor McGinnis |UBS |Raises |Neutral | $775.00|$740.00 | |Terry Tillman |Truist Securities |Raises |Buy | $900.00|$750.00 | |Joshua Reilly |Needham |Raises |Buy | $900.00|$730.00 | |Ryan Macwilliams |Barclays |Raises |Equal-Weight | $815.00|$725.00 | |Keith Weiss |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Overweight | $898.00|$835.00 | |David Hynes |Canaccord Genuity |Raises |Buy | $900.00|$710.00 | |Brent Bracelin |Piper Sandler |Raises |Neutral | $808.00|$640.00 | |Mark Murphy |JP Morgan |Raises |Overweight | $725.00|$635.00 | |Drew Foster |Citigroup |Raises |Buy | $900.00|$750.00 | |Michael Turrin |Wells Fargo |Raises |Overweight | $835.00|$810.00 | |Samad Samana |Jefferies |Raises |Buy | $900.00|$860.00 | |Ryan Macwilliams |Barclays |Raises |Equal-Weight | $725.00|$650.00 |

Key Insights:

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of HubSpot compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of HubSpot's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into HubSpot's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering HubSpot: A Closer Look

HubSpot provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform referred to as the growth platform. The applications are available ala carte or packaged together. HubSpot's mission is to help companies grow better and has expanded from its initial focus on inbound marketing to embrace marketing, sales, and service more broadly. The company was founded in 2006, completed its initial public offering in 2014, and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

HubSpot: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: HubSpot displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 20.84%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: HubSpot's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.71%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.27%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): HubSpot's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.14%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: HubSpot's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.39, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

