Forecasting The Future: 28 Analyst Projections For ON Semiconductor

28 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 7 10 2 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 7 3 8 2 0 3M Ago 1 3 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for ON Semiconductor, revealing an average target of $61.54, a high estimate of $85.00, and a low estimate of $44.00. Highlighting a 19.25% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $76.21.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive ON Semiconductor is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Outperform $62.00 $71.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Maintains Buy $57.00 $57.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Neutral $49.00 $49.00 David Williams Benchmark Lowers Buy $60.00 $90.00 William Stein Truist Securities Lowers Hold $52.00 $60.00 Suji Desilva Roth MKM Lowers Buy $60.00 $100.00 Joe Quatrochi Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $60.00 $80.00 Toshiya Hari Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $64.00 $77.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Lowers Hold $52.00 $60.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Lowers Positive $60.00 $70.00 Anthony Stoss Craig-Hallum Lowers Hold $50.00 $78.00 Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $73.00 $90.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Lowers Neutral $49.00 $75.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Lowers Buy $57.00 $66.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Outperform $71.00 $85.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $60.00 $88.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $44.00 $52.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Lowers Neutral $52.00 $77.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Lowers Buy $57.00 $66.00 Blayne Curtis Jefferies Lowers Buy $85.00 $100.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Neutral $75.00 $75.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $52.00 $64.00 Pradeep Ramani UBS Lowers Neutral $65.00 $72.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Lowers Positive $70.00 $80.00 John Vinh Keybanc Lowers Overweight $70.00 $90.00 Joe Quatrochi Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $80.00 $85.00 Toshiya Hari Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $77.00 $92.00 William Stein Truist Securities Lowers Hold $60.00 $85.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to ON Semiconductor. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of ON Semiconductor compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of ON Semiconductor's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of ON Semiconductor's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About ON Semiconductor

Onsemi is a supplier of power semiconductors and sensors focused on the automotive and industrial markets. Onsemi is the second-largest power chipmaker in the world and the largest supplier of image sensors to the automotive market. While the firm used to be highly vertically integrated, it now pursues a hybrid manufacturing strategy for flexible capacity. Onsemi is pivoting to focus on emerging applications like electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, industrial automation, and renewable energy.

Financial Insights: ON Semiconductor

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Challenges: ON Semiconductor's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -14.65%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: ON Semiconductor's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 22.06%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): ON Semiconductor's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.37%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): ON Semiconductor's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 2.71%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: ON Semiconductor's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.38. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

