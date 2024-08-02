Forecasting The Future: 28 Analyst Projections For Rivian Automotive

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 28 analysts have published ratings on Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 11 12 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 4 3 0 0 2M Ago 3 6 6 1 0 3M Ago 1 1 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Rivian Automotive and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $16.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $30.00 and a low estimate of $10.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 15.71% increase from the previous average price target of $14.26.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Rivian Automotive is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jordan Levy Truist Securities Raises Hold $16.00 $13.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $19.00 $19.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $18.00 $10.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $19.00 $19.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $17.00 $13.00 Dan Levy Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $16.00 $14.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $19.00 $19.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Neutral $15.00 $11.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $19.00 $19.00 Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $14.00 $11.00 Tom Narayan RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $14.00 $11.00 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $30.00 $20.00 Dan Levy Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $14.00 $10.00 Michael Shlisky DA Davidson Raises Neutral $13.00 $12.00 Joseph Spak UBS Raises Neutral $17.00 $10.00 Chris Pierce Needham Raises Buy $20.00 $13.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $13.00 $13.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Raises Underweight $14.00 $10.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $19.00 $15.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Raises Hold $13.00 $10.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $20.00 $15.00 Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $21.00 $21.00 Ronald Jewsikow Guggenheim Announces Buy $18.00 - Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $15.00 $15.00 Chris Pierce Needham Maintains Buy $13.00 $13.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $15.00 $23.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $10.00 $14.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Neutral $11.00 $12.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Rivian Automotive. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Rivian Automotive compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Rivian Automotive's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Rivian Automotive's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Rivian Automotive's Background

Rivian Automotive Inc designs, develops, and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories. In the consumer market, the company launched the R1 platform with the first generation of consumer vehicles: the R1T, a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck, and the R1S, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle (SUV).

Understanding the Numbers: Rivian Automotive's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Rivian Automotive's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 82.15%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Rivian Automotive's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -120.1%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rivian Automotive's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -16.8%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rivian Automotive's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -8.9%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Rivian Automotive's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.64.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

