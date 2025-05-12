Forecasting The Future: 27 Analyst Projections For Nike

In the preceding three months, 27 analysts have released ratings for Nike (NYSE:NKE), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 4 15 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 4 0 0 2M Ago 3 4 9 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $75.85, with a high estimate of $115.00 and a low estimate of $55.00. Experiencing a 6.91% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $81.48.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Nike. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $60.00 $70.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $70.00 $80.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $56.00 $64.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $55.00 $75.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Neutral $57.00 $72.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Lowers Buy $80.00 $90.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $72.00 $88.00 Sam Poser Williams Trading Lowers Buy $73.00 $93.00 Anna Andreeva Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $70.00 $90.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Lowers Hold $64.00 $75.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Maintains Hold $75.00 $75.00 Alex Straton Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $70.00 $72.00 Piral Dadhania RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $66.00 $67.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $64.00 $73.00 Jay Sole UBS Lowers Neutral $66.00 $73.00 Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $92.00 $95.00 Joseph Civello Truist Securities Lowers Buy $82.00 $90.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $85.00 $90.00 Jonathan Komp Baird Lowers Outperform $99.00 $105.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $80.00 $80.00 Tom Nikic Needham Lowers Buy $75.00 $80.00 Tom Nikic Needham Lowers Buy $80.00 $84.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $80.00 $80.00 Alex Straton Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $72.00 $74.00 Randal Konik Jefferies Raises Buy $115.00 $75.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $80.00 $80.00 Robert Drbul Guggenheim Maintains Buy $110.00 $110.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Nike. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Nike compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Nike's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Nike's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Nike

Nike is the largest athletic footwear and apparel brand in the world. Key categories include basketball, running, and football (soccer). Footwear generates about two thirds of its sales. Its brands include Nike, Jordan (premium athletic footwear and clothing), and Converse (casual footwear). Nike sells products worldwide through company-owned stores, franchised stores, and third-party retailers. The firm also operates e-commerce platforms in more than 40 countries. Nearly all its production is outsourced to contract manufacturers in more than 30 countries. Nike was founded in 1964 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

Understanding the Numbers: Nike's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Nike's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 28 February, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -9.33% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Nike's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.05%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.66%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.1%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Nike's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.85, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

