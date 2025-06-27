Forecasting The Future: 26 Analyst Projections For Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) has been analyzed by 26 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 13 12 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 10 7 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 4 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Uber Technologies and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $95.65, accompanied by a high estimate of $110.00 and a low estimate of $80.00. This current average has increased by 7.04% from the previous average price target of $89.36.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Uber Technologies among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $84.00 $90.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $106.00 $96.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Announces Buy $110.00 - Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $110.00 $103.00 Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Raises Buy $105.00 $89.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $105.00 $92.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $102.00 $92.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $94.00 $82.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Raises Buy $107.00 $103.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Buy $97.00 $96.00 Josh Beck Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $100.00 $95.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Raises Overweight $97.00 $86.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $92.00 $80.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $90.00 $80.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $110.00 $96.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $100.00 $90.00 Tom White DA Davidson Raises Buy $98.00 $80.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Raises Buy $100.00 $90.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $90.00 $90.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $82.00 $82.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $80.00 $80.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Lowers Overweight $80.00 $85.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $90.00 $90.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $80.00 $90.00 John Blackledge TD Cowen Lowers Buy $88.00 $90.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $90.00 $87.00

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Uber Technologies. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Uber Technologies compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Uber Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Uber Technologies's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Uber Technologies's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food couriers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform is currently utilized by traditional cars as well as autonomous vehicles, but could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as delivery via drones or electronic vehicle take-off and landing (eVTOL) technology. Uber operates in over 70 countries, with over 170 million users who order rides or food at least once a month.

Key Indicators: Uber Technologies's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Uber Technologies's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 13.84% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Uber Technologies's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 15.4%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Uber Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 8.16%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Uber Technologies's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.41% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, Uber Technologies adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

