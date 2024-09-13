Forecasting The Future: 26 Analyst Projections For Airbnb

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) has been analyzed by 26 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 12 5 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 1 0 2M Ago 3 3 10 3 1 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $129.62, a high estimate of $190.00, and a low estimate of $90.00. Experiencing a 13.91% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $150.56.

The standing of Airbnb among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Lee Mizuho Lowers Outperform $170.00 $175.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Underweight $94.00 - John Colantuoni Jefferies Lowers Hold $120.00 $125.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Lowers Hold $124.00 $134.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Maintains Buy $155.00 $155.00 Tom White DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $125.00 $145.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $111.00 $130.00 Kevin Kopelman TD Cowen Lowers Buy $125.00 $170.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Lowers Buy $155.00 $190.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $121.00 $145.00 Lee Horowitz Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $90.00 $143.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $132.00 $160.00 Naved Khan B. Riley Securities Lowers Neutral $140.00 $150.00 Mario Lu Barclays Lowers Underweight $100.00 $110.00 Stephen Ju UBS Lowers Neutral $134.00 $160.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Lowers Neutral $120.00 $140.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $120.00 $150.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Lowers Outperform $135.00 $165.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $130.00 $151.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $100.00 $129.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $125.00 $155.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Lowers Positive $130.00 $180.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Maintains Outperform $165.00 $165.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $130.00 $120.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Maintains Buy $190.00 $190.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $129.00 $127.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Airbnb. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Airbnb compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Airbnb's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

About Airbnb

Started in 2008, Airbnb is the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency, also offering booking services for boutique hotels and experiences. Airbnb's platform offered over 8 million active accommodation listings as of June 30, 2024. Listings from the company's over 5 million hosts are spread over almost every country in the world. In 2023, 50% of revenue was from the North American region. Transaction fees for online bookings account for all its revenue.

Breaking Down Airbnb's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Airbnb showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.63% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 20.2%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 6.98%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Airbnb's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.18%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.28.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

