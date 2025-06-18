Forecasting The Future: 25 Analyst Projections For Westlake

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) has been analyzed by 25 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 6 9 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 5 0 0 3M Ago 5 1 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $102.24, with a high estimate of $155.00 and a low estimate of $76.00. Highlighting a 14.83% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $120.04.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Westlake. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Byrne B of A Securities Lowers Buy $84.00 $90.00 John Roberts Mizuho Lowers Outperform $82.00 $100.00 Peter Osterland Truist Securities Lowers Buy $92.00 $117.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Buy $85.00 $95.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $88.00 $96.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Buy $101.00 $118.00 Bhavesh Lodaya BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $94.00 $103.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $76.00 $95.00 Charles Neivert Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $100.00 $105.00 Neel Kumar Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $98.00 $122.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $96.00 $122.00 Duffy Fischer Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $95.00 $130.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $82.00 $110.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $103.00 $125.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $95.00 $110.00 Michael Leithead Barclays Lowers Overweight $100.00 $135.00 Peter Osterland Truist Securities Lowers Buy $117.00 $132.00 Steve Byrne B of A Securities Lowers Buy $103.00 $116.00 Peter Osterland Truist Securities Lowers Buy $132.00 $155.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $110.00 $130.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Buy $127.00 $144.00 Charles Neivert Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $105.00 $120.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Buy $116.00 $130.00 Peter Osterland Truist Securities Lowers Buy $155.00 $166.00 Charles Neivert Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $120.00 $135.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Westlake. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Westlake. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Westlake compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Westlake compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Westlake's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Westlake's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Westlake analyst ratings.

Delving into Westlake's Background

Westlake Corp is a manufacturer and supplier of chemicals, polymers, and building products. Its Performance and Essential Materials segment offers a wide range of essential building blocks for making products utilized in everyday living, including olefins, vinyl chemicals, polyethylene, and epoxies. Its Housing and Infrastructure Products segment produces key finished goods for building products, pipe and fittings, and global compounds businesses.

Financial Insights: Westlake

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Westlake's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.34% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Westlake's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -1.41%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Westlake's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -0.38%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.19%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.53.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for WLK

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Buy Jun 2025 Mizuho Maintains Outperform Outperform May 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for WLK

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.