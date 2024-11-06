Forecasting The Future: 25 Analyst Projections For Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) has been analyzed by 25 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 17 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 5 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 7 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 4 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $218.96, along with a high estimate of $252.00 and a low estimate of $182.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 2.87% lower than the prior average price target of $225.43.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Diamondback Energy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $210.00 $210.00 Subash Chandra Benchmark Maintains Buy $195.00 $195.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $218.00 $219.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $233.00 $237.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $230.00 $220.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Lowers Overweight $216.00 $225.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $252.00 $240.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $225.00 $245.00 Phillip Jungwirth BMO Capital Raises Outperform $215.00 $205.00 Subash Chandra Benchmark Raises Buy $195.00 $154.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Overweight $210.00 $216.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Announces Overweight $182.00 - Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $219.00 $230.00 Stephen Richardson Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $209.00 $235.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $220.00 $255.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $223.00 $247.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $220.00 $220.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $198.00 $185.00 Lloyd Byrne Jefferies Announces Hold $185.00 - Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $237.00 $245.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $247.00 $245.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $240.00 $249.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $230.00 $231.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $220.00 $220.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $245.00 $257.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Diamondback Energy. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Diamondback Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Diamondback Energy's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Diamondback Energy's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy is an independent oil and gas producer in the United States. The company operates exclusively in the Permian Basin. At the end of 2023, the company reported net proven reserves of 2.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged about 448,000 barrels per day in 2023, at a ratio of 59% oil, 21% natural gas liquids, and 20% natural gas.

Diamondback Energy: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Diamondback Energy's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.57%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Diamondback Energy's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 24.91%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Diamondback Energy's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.4%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Diamondback Energy's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.3%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, Diamondback Energy adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

