Forecasting The Future: 24 Analyst Projections For Uber Technologies

24 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 13 11 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 8 8 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $95.71, along with a high estimate of $110.00 and a low estimate of $80.00. Observing a 7.49% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $89.04.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Uber Technologies among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Kelley Stifel Announces Buy $110.00 - Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $110.00 $103.00 Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Raises Buy $105.00 $89.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $105.00 $92.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $102.00 $92.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $94.00 $82.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Raises Buy $107.00 $103.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Buy $97.00 $96.00 Josh Beck Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $100.00 $95.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Raises Overweight $97.00 $86.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $92.00 $80.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $90.00 $80.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $110.00 $96.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $100.00 $90.00 Tom White DA Davidson Raises Buy $98.00 $80.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Raises Buy $100.00 $90.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $90.00 $90.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $82.00 $82.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $80.00 $80.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Lowers Overweight $80.00 $85.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $90.00 $90.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $80.00 $90.00 John Blackledge TD Cowen Lowers Buy $88.00 $90.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $90.00 $87.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Uber Technologies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Uber Technologies compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Uber Technologies's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Uber Technologies's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Uber Technologies analyst ratings.

Delving into Uber Technologies's Background

Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food couriers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform is currently utilized by traditional cars as well as autonomous vehicles, but could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as delivery via drones or electronic vehicle take-off and landing (eVTOL) technology. Uber operates in over 70 countries, with over 170 million users who order rides or food at least once a month.

Financial Insights: Uber Technologies

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Uber Technologies's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 13.84%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Uber Technologies's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 15.4%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.16%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.41%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, Uber Technologies adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

