Forecasting The Future: 24 Analyst Projections For Uber Technologies

Across the recent three months, 24 analysts have shared their insights on Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.
Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|12
|11
|1
|0
|0
|Last 30D
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|8
|7
|0
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Uber Technologies, revealing an average target of $93.62, a high estimate of $110.00, and a low estimate of $78.00. Marking an increase of 5.81%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $88.48.
Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study
The standing of Uber Technologies among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Rob Sanderson
|Loop Capital
|Raises
|Buy
|$105.00
|$89.00
|Doug Anmuth
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Overweight
|$105.00
|$92.00
|Ronald Josey
|Citigroup
|Raises
|Buy
|$102.00
|$92.00
|Brad Erickson
|RBC Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$94.00
|$82.00
|Lloyd Walmsley
|UBS
|Raises
|Buy
|$107.00
|$103.00
|Justin Post
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$97.00
|$96.00
|Josh Beck
|Raymond James
|Raises
|Strong Buy
|$100.00
|$95.00
|Ross Sandler
|Barclays
|Raises
|Overweight
|$97.00
|$86.00
|Doug Anmuth
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Overweight
|$92.00
|$80.00
|Justin Patterson
|Keybanc
|Raises
|Overweight
|$90.00
|$80.00
|Eric Sheridan
|Goldman Sachs
|Raises
|Buy
|$110.00
|$96.00
|Ken Gawrelski
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Overweight
|$100.00
|$90.00
|Tom White
|DA Davidson
|Raises
|Buy
|$98.00
|$80.00
|Bernie McTernan
|Needham
|Raises
|Buy
|$100.00
|$90.00
|Bernie McTernan
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|$90.00
|$90.00
|Brad Erickson
|RBC Capital
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$82.00
|$82.00
|Deepak Mathivanan
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Maintains
|Overweight
|$80.00
|$80.00
|Justin Patterson
|Keybanc
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$80.00
|$85.00
|Bernie McTernan
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|$90.00
|$90.00
|Doug Anmuth
|JP Morgan
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$80.00
|$90.00
|John Blackledge
|TD Cowen
|Lowers
|Buy
|$88.00
|$90.00
|Ken Gawrelski
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Overweight
|$90.00
|$87.00
|Andrew Cheng
|KGI Securities
|Announces
|Neutral
|$78.00
|-
|Youssef Squali
|Truist Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$92.00
|$90.00
Key Insights:
- Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Uber Technologies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.
- Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Uber Technologies compared to the broader market.
- Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Uber Technologies's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.
Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Uber Technologies's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on Uber Technologies analyst ratings.
About Uber Technologies
Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food couriers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform is currently utilized by traditional cars as well as autonomous vehicles, but could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as delivery via drones or electronic vehicle take-off and landing (eVTOL) technology. Uber operates in over 70 countries, with over 170 million users who order rides or food at least once a month.
A Deep Dive into Uber Technologies's Financials
Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.
Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Uber Technologies showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 13.84% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.
Net Margin: Uber Technologies's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 15.4%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.
Return on Equity (ROE): Uber Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 8.16%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.
Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.41%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.
Debt Management: Uber Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.51, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.
The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know
Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.
Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.
