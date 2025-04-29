Forecasting The Future: 22 Analyst Projections For Western Digital

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) underwent analysis by 22 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 10 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 7 4 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Western Digital and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $71.91, accompanied by a high estimate of $95.00 and a low estimate of $40.00. A 13.93% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $83.55.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Western Digital is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Kevin Cassidy |Rosenblatt |Lowers |Buy | $50.00|$76.00 | |Joseph Moore |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Overweight | $46.00|$93.00 | |Asiya Merchant |Citigroup |Lowers |Buy | $48.00|$64.00 | |Medhi Hosseini |Susquehanna |Lowers |Neutral | $40.00|$72.00 | |Mark Miller |Benchmark |Announces |Buy | $55.00|- | |Vijay Rakesh |Mizuho |Lowers |Outperform | $68.00|$82.00 | |Timothy Arcuri |UBS |Lowers |Neutral | $50.00|$74.00 | |Matthew Prisco |Cantor Fitzgerald |Lowers |Overweight | $65.00|$95.00 | |Aaron Rakers |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $75.00|$85.00 | |Asiya Merchant |Citigroup |Raises |Buy | $64.00|$60.45 | |Matthew Prisco |Cantor Fitzgerald |Maintains |Overweight | $95.00|$95.00 | |Matthew Prisco |Cantor Fitzgerald |Maintains |Overweight | $95.00|$95.00 | |Timothy Arcuri |UBS |Raises |Neutral | $74.00|$70.00 | |Matt Bryson |Wedbush |Maintains |Outperform | $95.00|$95.00 | |Matthew Prisco |Cantor Fitzgerald |Maintains |Overweight | $95.00|$95.00 | |Toshiya Hari |Goldman Sachs |Raises |Neutral | $80.00|$70.00 | |Timothy Arcuri |UBS |Lowers |Neutral | $70.00|$78.00 | |Asiya Merchant |Citigroup |Lowers |Buy | $80.00|$82.00 | |Tristan Gerra |Baird |Lowers |Outperform | $80.00|$100.00 | |Matthew Prisco |Cantor Fitzgerald |Maintains |Overweight | $95.00|$95.00 | |Medhi Hosseini |Susquehanna |Lowers |Neutral | $72.00|$83.00 | |Kevin Cassidy |Rosenblatt |Lowers |Buy | $90.00|$95.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Western Digital. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Western Digital compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Western Digital compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Western Digital's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Western Digital

Western Digital is a leading, vertically integrated supplier of hard disk drives. The HDD market is a practical duopoly with, Western Digital and Seagate being the two largest players. Western Digital designs and manufacturers its HDDs, with much of the manufacturing and workforce located in Asia. The primary consumers of HDDs are data centers.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Western Digital

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Western Digital's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 41.33% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Western Digital's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 13.56%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Western Digital's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.89%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Western Digital's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.31%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Western Digital's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.61.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

