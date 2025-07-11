Forecasting The Future: 22 Analyst Projections For DraftKings

22 analysts have shared their evaluations of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 11 10 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 6 1 0 0 3M Ago 7 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $54.0, a high estimate of $65.00, and a low estimate of $48.00. This current average has decreased by 6.67% from the previous average price target of $57.86.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of DraftKings by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $52.00 $51.00 David Katz Jefferies Lowers Buy $53.00 $60.00 Steven Sheeckutz Citigroup Raises Buy $58.00 $55.00 Daniel Politzer JP Morgan Announces Overweight $50.00 - Jordan Bender JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $50.00 $54.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $51.00 $53.00 Jordan Bender JMP Securities Lowers Market Perform $54.00 $57.00 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Raises Positive $52.00 $42.00 Chad Beynon Macquarie Lowers Outperform $53.00 $55.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Lowers Outperform $58.00 $59.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Overweight $48.00 $50.00 Curry Baker Guggenheim Lowers Buy $60.00 $61.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Lowers Buy $60.00 $65.00 Shaun Kelley B of A Securities Lowers Buy $50.00 $60.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Lowers Outperform $59.00 $62.00 Jason Bazinet Citigroup Lowers Buy $55.00 $65.00 Lance Vitanza TD Securities Lowers Buy $55.00 $60.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Lowers Buy $50.00 $60.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Overweight $50.00 $60.00 Jeffrey Stantial Stifel Lowers Buy $53.00 $57.00 Clark Lampen BTIG Lowers Buy $52.00 $64.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to DraftKings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to DraftKings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of DraftKings compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of DraftKings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of DraftKings's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into DraftKings's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on DraftKings analyst ratings.

Delving into DraftKings's Background

DraftKings got its start in 2012 as an innovator in daily fantasy sports. Then, following a Supreme Court ruling in 2018 that allowed states to legalize online sports wagering, the company expanded into online sports and casino gambling, where it generally holds the number two or three revenue share position across states in which it competes. DraftKings is now live with online or retail sports betting in 28 states and iGaming in five states, with both products available to around 40% of Canada's population. In 2024, sports revenue was 61% of total sales, i-gaming 32%, and fantasy and lottery 7%. The company also operates a non-fungible token commissioned-based marketplace and develops and licenses online gaming products.

Breaking Down DraftKings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: DraftKings displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 19.9%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.4%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): DraftKings's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -3.6%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.77%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 2.2, DraftKings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for DKNG

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight Jul 2025 Jefferies Maintains Buy Buy Jul 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for DKNG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.