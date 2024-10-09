Forecasting The Future: 21 Analyst Projections For Reddit

Throughout the last three months, 21 analysts have evaluated Reddit (NYSE:RDDT), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 11 3 6 1 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 7 3 5 1 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $72.62, with a high estimate of $90.00 and a low estimate of $50.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 8.78% increase from the previous average price target of $66.76.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Reddit is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Colantuoni Jefferies Announces Buy $90.00 - Laura Martin Needham Raises Buy $85.00 $75.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Neutral $77.00 $59.00 Naved Khan B. Riley Securities Announces Buy $75.00 - Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $75.00 $75.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $75.00 $75.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $59.00 $67.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Neutral $60.00 $57.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth MKM Lowers Buy $66.00 $67.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $70.00 $65.00 Vasily Karasyov Cannonball Research Announces Buy $67.00 - Richard Greenfield LightShed Partners Announces Buy $84.00 - Alan Gould Loop Capital Maintains Buy $75.00 $75.00 Josh Beck Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $70.00 $65.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $84.00 $84.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth MKM Raises Buy $67.00 $61.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $70.00 $63.00 Mark Shmulik Bernstein Raises Underperform $50.00 $45.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $84.00 $70.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Neutral $67.00 $57.00 Alan Gould Loop Capital Maintains Hold $75.00 $75.00

About Reddit

Reddit Inc is engaged in providing internet content. The company provides online services that include gaming, sports, business, crypto, television and others.

Reddit: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Reddit displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 53.63%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Reddit's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -3.59%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Reddit's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.54%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Reddit's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.49%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

