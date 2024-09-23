Forecasting The Future: 21 Analyst Projections For Lyft

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) has been analyzed by 21 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 18 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 14 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $13.76, with a high estimate of $18.00 and a low estimate of $10.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 24.23% lower than the prior average price target of $18.16.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Lyft. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $13.00 $13.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Neutral $13.00 - Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Lowers Buy $16.00 $20.00 Anindya Das Nomura Lowers Neutral $13.00 $15.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth MKM Lowers Neutral $13.00 $19.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $17.00 $24.00 Itay Michaeli Citigroup Lowers Neutral $10.00 $18.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $14.00 $20.00 John Blackledge TD Cowen Lowers Hold $15.00 $18.00 Benjamin Black Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $11.00 $15.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $15.00 $18.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $13.00 $19.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Lowers Neutral $12.00 $15.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Lowers Neutral $12.00 $19.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $12.00 $17.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $17.00 $18.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Lowers Hold $13.00 $18.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $10.00 $18.00 Michael Graham Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $18.00 $23.00 Conor Cunningham Melius Research Announces Hold $15.00 - Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $17.00 $18.00

Lyft is the second-largest ride-sharing service provider in the us and Canada, connecting riders and drivers over the Lyft app. Incorporated in 2013, Lyft offers a variety of rides via private vehicles, including traditional private rides, shared rides, and luxury ones. Besides ride-share, Lyft also has entered the bike- and scooter-share market to bring multimodal transportation options to users.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Lyft's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 40.64%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Lyft's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 0.35%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.94%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lyft's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.1% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Lyft's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 2.01.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

