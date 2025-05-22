Forecasting The Future: 21 Analyst Projections For Kohl's

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) has been analyzed by 21 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 11 6 4 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 2 2 2M Ago 0 0 2 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 5 3 2

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Kohl's, revealing an average target of $8.46, a high estimate of $13.00, and a low estimate of $4.00. This current average has decreased by 21.52% from the previous average price target of $10.78.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Kohl's. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $9.00 $9.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Underweight $8.00 $7.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $4.50 $4.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $8.00 $9.00 Mark Altschwager Baird Lowers Neutral $8.00 $9.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $9.00 $10.00 Paul Kearney Barclays Announces Underweight $4.00 - Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $4.00 $7.50 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $7.00 $9.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $10.00 $10.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $10.00 $10.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Neutral $8.00 $11.00 Jay Sole UBS Lowers Sell $5.00 $10.00 Kimberly Greenberger Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $8.00 $10.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $8.00 $15.00 Mark Altschwager Baird Lowers Neutral $11.00 $18.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $10.00 $13.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $9.00 $11.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $13.00 $13.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $13.00 $17.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $11.25 $13.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Kohl's. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Kohl's compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Kohl's's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Kohl's's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Kohl's's Background

Kohl's operates about 1,150 department stores in 49 states that sell moderately priced private-label and national brand clothing, shoes, accessories, cosmetics, and home furnishings. Most of these stores are in strip centers. Kohl's also has a large digital sales operation. Women's apparel is Kohl's largest category, having generated 25% of its 2024 sales. The retailer, headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, opened its first department store in 1962.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Kohl's

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Kohl's faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -9.39% in revenue growth as of 31 January, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Kohl's's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.89%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kohl's's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.26%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.34%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Kohl's's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.88. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

