Forecasting The Future: 20 Analyst Projections For Robinhood Markets

In the latest quarter, 20 analysts provided ratings for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 6 9 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 4 4 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 4 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $27.6, along with a high estimate of $40.00 and a low estimate of $20.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $24.18, the current average has increased by 14.14%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Robinhood Markets by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Todaro Needham Announces Buy $40.00 - Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $35.00 $34.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $40.00 $33.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $32.00 $27.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $24.00 $22.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $25.00 $22.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $22.00 $25.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $33.00 $30.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $26.00 $23.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $30.00 $27.00 Alex Markgraff Keybanc Raises Overweight $30.00 $25.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Underweight $21.00 $17.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $22.00 $21.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $25.00 $22.50 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $27.00 $27.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $23.00 $20.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $27.00 $24.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Raises Neutral $23.00 $19.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $27.00 $23.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $20.00 $18.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Robinhood Markets. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Robinhood Markets compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Robinhood Markets's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Robinhood Markets analyst ratings.

Discovering Robinhood Markets: A Closer Look

Robinhood Markets Inc is creating a modern financial services platform. It designs its own products and services and delivers them through a single, app-based cloud platform supported by proprietary technology. Its vertically integrated platform has enabled the introduction of new products and services such as cryptocurrency trading, dividend reinvestment, fractional shares, recurring investments, and IPO Access. It earns transaction-based revenues from routing user orders for options, equities, and cryptocurrencies to market makers when a routed order is executed.

Robinhood Markets: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Robinhood Markets's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 36.4% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Robinhood Markets's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 23.55%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Robinhood Markets's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.09%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.35%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Robinhood Markets's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

