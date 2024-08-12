Forecasting The Future: 19 Analyst Projections For NetApp

19 analysts have shared their evaluations of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 10 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 3 9 1 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for NetApp, presenting an average target of $127.89, a high estimate of $155.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. This current average has increased by 12.18% from the previous average price target of $114.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of NetApp's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $130.00 $120.00 Matthew Sheerin Stifel Raises Buy $138.00 $130.00 Matt Bryson Wedbush Maintains Neutral $120.00 $120.00 Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Raises Positive $155.00 $138.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $127.00 $106.00 Karl Ackerman TD Cowen Raises Buy $145.00 $135.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $135.00 $120.00 Jim Kelleher Argus Research Raises Buy $140.00 $130.00 Tim Long Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $116.00 $100.00 Karl Ackerman TD Cowen Raises Buy $135.00 $120.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $120.00 $100.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Neutral $125.00 $95.00 Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Raises Positive $138.00 $130.00 Matthew Sheerin Stifel Raises Buy $130.00 $120.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Raises Underperform $100.00 $85.00 Matt Bryson Wedbush Raises Neutral $120.00 $100.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $106.00 $92.00 Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Raises Positive $130.00 $115.00 Jim Suva Citigroup Raises Neutral $120.00 $110.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to NetApp. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of NetApp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of NetApp's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of NetApp's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind NetApp

NetApp Inc is a provider of enterprise data management and storage solutions. The company's segments include Hybrid Cloud and Public Cloud. It generates maximum revenue from the Hybrid Cloud segment. The Hybrid Cloud segment offers a portfolio of storage management and infrastructure solutions that help customers recast their traditional data centers with the power of cloud. This portfolio is designed to operate with public clouds to unlock the potential of hybrid, multi-cloud operations. Hybrid Cloud is composed of software, hardware, and related support, as well as professional and other services.

NetApp: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: NetApp's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 April, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.5%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: NetApp's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 17.45%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): NetApp's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 27.2%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.02%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: NetApp's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.31. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

