Forecasting The Future: 19 Analyst Projections For Coterra Energy

19 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 12 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 7 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $31.74, along with a high estimate of $37.00 and a low estimate of $26.00. Marking an increase of 0.51%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $31.58.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Coterra Energy is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Gruber Citigroup Raises Buy $32.00 $28.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $35.00 $32.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $35.00 $31.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $29.00 $27.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $33.00 $31.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $35.00 $32.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Overweight $33.00 $31.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Positive $33.00 $30.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $32.00 $31.00 Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $29.00 $28.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Outperform $37.00 $36.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $32.00 $35.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Overweight $31.00 $33.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $32.00 $34.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $31.00 $34.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $31.00 $34.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $27.00 $29.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $26.00 $31.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $30.00 $33.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Coterra Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Coterra Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Coterra Energy's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Coterra Energy's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Coterra Energy analyst ratings.

Get to Know Coterra Energy Better

Coterra Energy Inc is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's operations are primarily concentrated in three core operating areas; the Permian Basin in west Texas and southeast New Mexico, the Marcellus Shale in northeast Pennsylvania, and the Anadarko Basin in the Mid-Continent region in Oklahoma.

Key Indicators: Coterra Energy's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Coterra Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.22%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Coterra Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 18.47%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Coterra Energy's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.93%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.23%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, Coterra Energy adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CTRA

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Piper Sandler Downgrades Overweight Neutral Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Jan 2022 B of A Securities Downgrades Neutral Underperform

View More Analyst Ratings for CTRA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.