Forecasting The Future: 19 Analyst Projections For Bumble

Across the recent three months, 19 analysts have shared their insights on Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 11 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 3 9 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $9.18, a high estimate of $18.00, and a low estimate of $6.00. This current average represents a 34.15% decrease from the previous average price target of $13.94.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Bumble. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Justin Patterson Keybanc Lowers Overweight $8.00 $11.00 Alexandra Steiger Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $9.00 $18.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $6.00 $14.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $8.00 $16.00 Ygal Arounian Citigroup Lowers Neutral $6.00 $12.00 Benjamin Black Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $7.00 $11.00 Matt Farrell Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $7.00 $13.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $7.00 $10.00 Nathan Feather Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $6.00 $12.00 Cory Carpenter JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $7.00 $17.00 Shweta Khajuria Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $8.00 $18.00 John Egbert Stifel Lowers Hold $6.50 $13.00 Curtis Nagle B of A Securities Lowers Buy $12.00 $14.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Lowers Overweight $11.00 $16.00 Alexandra Steiger Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $18.00 $15.00 Shweta Khajuria Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $14.00 - Ygal Arounian Citigroup Lowers Buy $12.00 $14.00 Nathan Feather Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $12.00 $13.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $10.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Bumble. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Bumble compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Bumble's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Bumble's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc is engaged in offering online dating services. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo, where users come every month to discover new people and connect.

Financial Insights: Bumble

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Bumble's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.42%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Bumble's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.2%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.68%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bumble's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.78%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, Bumble adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

