Forecasting The Future: 18 Analyst Projections For Shoals Technologies Gr

In the last three months, 18 analysts have published ratings on Shoals Technologies Gr (NASDAQ:SHLS), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 8 5 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 2 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 1 1 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Shoals Technologies Gr and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $10.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $23.00 and a low estimate of $4.00. This current average represents a 16.6% decrease from the previous average price target of $12.29.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Shoals Technologies Gr by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vikram Bagri Citigroup Raises Neutral $5.50 $5.00 Derek Soderberg Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $12.00 $12.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $10.00 $8.00 Philip Shen Roth MKM Lowers Neutral $6.00 $7.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Lowers Buy $8.00 $10.00 Chris Dendrinos RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $11.00 $11.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Announces Hold $5.00 - Christine Cho Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $7.00 $10.00 Donovan Schafer Northland Capital Markets Lowers Underperform $4.00 $6.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $19.00 $23.00 Jon Windham UBS Lowers Buy $9.00 $12.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Lowers Buy $10.00 $12.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $8.00 $11.00 Colin Rusch Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $12.00 $14.00 Jon Windham UBS Lowers Buy $12.00 $20.00 Christine Cho Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $10.00 $12.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Overweight $23.00 $21.00 Chris Dendrinos RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $13.00 $15.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Shoals Technologies Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Shoals Technologies Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Shoals Technologies Gr's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Shoals Technologies Gr's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Shoals Technologies Gr

Shoals Technologies Group is a provider of electrical balance of system solutions for solar energy projects, primarily in the United States. EBOS encompasses components that are necessary to carry electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter. The products are sold principally to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects.

A Deep Dive into Shoals Technologies Gr's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Shoals Technologies Gr's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -16.74%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Shoals Technologies Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 11.89%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Shoals Technologies Gr's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.15% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Shoals Technologies Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.46%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, Shoals Technologies Gr adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

