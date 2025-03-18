Forecasting The Future: 18 Analyst Projections For GE Vernova

In the latest quarter, 18 analysts provided ratings for GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 9 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 5 2 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $435.22, a high estimate of $500.00, and a low estimate of $374.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 4.75% increase from the previous average price target of $415.47.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive GE Vernova is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Dendrinos RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $445.00 $453.00 Joseph Osha Guggenheim Announces Buy $380.00 - Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $420.00 $471.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $427.00 $487.00 Ben Kallo Baird Announces Outperform $448.00 - Martin Malloy Johnson Rice Announces Buy $425.00 - Christopher Dendrinos RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $453.00 $453.00 Joseph Osha Guggenheim Maintains Neutral $380.00 $380.00 Joe Ritchie Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $500.00 $446.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Raises Buy $470.00 $420.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Raises Outperform $471.00 $420.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Neutral $437.00 $361.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $487.00 $420.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Overweight $436.00 $374.00 Joe Ritchie Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $446.00 $400.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Raises Buy $420.00 $400.00 Andrew Obin B of A Securities Raises Buy $415.00 $380.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Overweight $374.00 $367.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to GE Vernova. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of GE Vernova compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of GE Vernova's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering GE Vernova: A Closer Look

GE Vernova is a global leader in the electric power industry, with products and services that generate, transfer, convert, and store electricity. The company has three business segments: power, wind, and electrification. Power includes gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, and steam technologies, providing dispatchable power. The wind segment includes wind generation technologies, inclusive of onshore and offshore wind turbines and blades. Electrification includes grid solutions, power conversion, electrification software, and solar and storage solutions technologies required for the transmission, distribution, conversion, and storage of electricity from the point of generation to point of consumption.

Breaking Down GE Vernova's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: GE Vernova's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.11%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: GE Vernova's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.58% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): GE Vernova's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.08% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): GE Vernova's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.95%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, GE Vernova adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

