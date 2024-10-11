Forecasting The Future: 17 Analyst Projections For MongoDB

During the last three months, 17 analysts shared their evaluations of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 7 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 6 7 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $335.88, a high estimate of $400.00, and a low estimate of $275.00. This current average has increased by 9.96% from the previous average price target of $305.47.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of MongoDB by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Raises Buy $340.00 $330.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $400.00 $350.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Raises Buy $330.00 $265.00 Firoz Valliji Bernstein Raises Outperform $360.00 $358.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $380.00 $380.00 Mike Cikos Needham Raises Buy $335.00 $290.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $295.00 $250.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $350.00 $350.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Neutral $275.00 $250.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $350.00 $300.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $335.00 $300.00 Brad Reback Stifel Raises Buy $325.00 $300.00 Miller Jump Truist Securities Raises Buy $320.00 $300.00 Ittai Kidron Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $350.00 $300.00 Matthew Broome Mizuho Raises Neutral $275.00 $250.00 Sanjit Singh Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $340.00 $320.00 Bradley Sills B of A Securities Raises Buy $350.00 $300.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to MongoDB. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of MongoDB compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of MongoDB's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into MongoDB's Background

Founded in 2007, MongoDB is a document-oriented database with nearly 33,000 paying customers and well past 1.5 million free users. MongoDB provides both licenses as well as subscriptions as a service for its NoSQL database. MongoDB's database is compatible with all major programming languages and is capable of being deployed for a variety of use cases.

MongoDB: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: MongoDB's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 12.82%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: MongoDB's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -11.41%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): MongoDB's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -4.14%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): MongoDB's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -1.77%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: MongoDB's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.87, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

