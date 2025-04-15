Forecasting The Future: 17 Analyst Projections For Coty

Coty (NYSE:COTY) underwent analysis by 17 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 6 4 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 1 0 3 2 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 3 1 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Coty, revealing an average target of $7.82, a high estimate of $13.00, and a low estimate of $4.50. This current average has decreased by 13.97% from the previous average price target of $9.09.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Coty by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Olivia Tong |B of A Securities |Lowers |Underperform | $4.50|$9.00 | |Lauren Lieberman |Barclays |Lowers |Underweight | $4.50|$5.00 | |Andrea Teixeira |JP Morgan |Lowers |Neutral | $6.00|$7.00 | |Mark Astrachan |Stifel |Lowers |Hold | $6.50|$8.00 | |Chris Carey |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $6.00|$7.00 | |Lauren Lieberman |Barclays |Lowers |Underweight | $5.00|$6.00 | |Filippo Falorni |Citigroup |Raises |Buy | $8.00|$7.00 | |Korinne Wolfmeyer |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Overweight | $8.00|$9.00 | |Nik Modi |RBC Capital |Maintains |Outperform | $13.00|$13.00 | |Patty Kanada |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Neutral | $8.00|$9.00 | |Robert Ottenstein |Evercore ISI Group |Lowers |Outperform | $10.00|$15.00 | |Susan Anderson |Canaccord Genuity |Lowers |Buy | $8.00|$10.00 | |Dara Mohsenian |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $7.00|$9.00 | |Linda Bolton Weiser |DA Davidson |Lowers |Buy | $12.00|$12.50 | |Mark Astrachan |Stifel |Lowers |Hold | $8.00|$8.50 | |Linda Bolton Weiser |DA Davidson |Maintains |Buy | $12.50|$12.50 | |Lauren Lieberman |Barclays |Lowers |Underweight | $6.00|$7.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Coty. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Coty compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Coty's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Coty's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Coty analyst ratings.

Discovering Coty: A Closer Look

Coty is a global beauty maker that focuses on fragrance (59% of sales) and color cosmetics (28%), with limited exposure to skincare (5%) and body care (8%). For the fragrance business, Coty licenses luxury and high-end brands including Gucci, Burberry, Hugo Boss, Davidoff, and Calvin Klein, while its consumer cosmetics business focuses on acquired mass brands such as CoverGirl, Max Factor, Rimmel, Sally Hansen, and Bourjois. It also collaborates with social media celebrities Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner to launch makeup products bearing their names. By region, Coty generates close to 44% of sales from Europe, 42% from the Americas, and 14% from Asia-Pacific. German investment firm JAB is a controlling shareholder, with a 53% stake.

Coty's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Coty's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -3.34%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Coty's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.22% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Coty's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.52%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Coty's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.17%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.97.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

