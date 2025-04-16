Forecasting The Future: 17 Analyst Projections For Airbnb

In the preceding three months, 17 analysts have released ratings for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 7 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 1 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 5 1 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $154.94, a high estimate of $200.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $145.47, the current average has increased by 6.51%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Airbnb is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Deepak Mathivanan |Cantor Fitzgerald |Lowers |Underweight | $101.00|$130.00 | |Doug Anmuth |JP Morgan |Lowers |Neutral | $115.00|$160.00 | |Ken Gawrelski |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Underweight | $100.00|$134.00 | |Colin Sebastian |Baird |Lowers |Outperform | $160.00|$175.00 | |Patrick Scholes |Truist Securities |Lowers |Hold | $112.00|$123.00 | |Ivan Feinseth |Tigress Financial |Raises |Buy | $200.00|$195.00 | |John Colantuoni |Jefferies |Raises |Buy | $185.00|$165.00 | |Shyam Patil |Susquehanna |Raises |Positive | $200.00|$160.00 | |Stephen Ju |UBS |Raises |Neutral | $160.00|$143.00 | |Naved Khan |B. Riley Securities |Raises |Neutral | $145.00|$131.00 | |Daniel Kurnos |Benchmark |Raises |Buy | $178.00|$150.00 | |Michael Graham |Canaccord Genuity |Raises |Buy | $190.00|$165.00 | |Tom White |DA Davidson |Raises |Neutral | $170.00|$131.00 | |Justin Post |B of A Securities |Raises |Neutral | $170.00|$151.00 | |Mario Lu |Barclays |Raises |Underweight | $120.00|$110.00 | |Eric Sheridan |Goldman Sachs |Raises |Neutral | $153.00|$110.00 | |Colin Sebastian |Baird |Raises |Outperform | $175.00|$140.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Airbnb. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Airbnb. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Airbnb compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Airbnb compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Airbnb's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Airbnb's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Airbnb analyst ratings.

Discovering Airbnb: A Closer Look

Started in 2008, Airbnb is the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency; it also offers booking services for boutique hotels and experiences. Airbnb's platform offered over 8 million active accommodation listings as of Dec. 31, 2024. Listings from the company's 5 million-plus hosts are spread over almost every country in the world. In 2024, 45% of revenue was from North America, 37% from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, 9% from Latin America, and 9% from Asia-Pacific. Transaction fees for online bookings account for all its revenue.

Key Indicators: Airbnb's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Airbnb's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 11.81%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Airbnb's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 18.59%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Airbnb's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 5.46%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Airbnb's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.14%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.27.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ABNB

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Underweight Underweight Apr 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Underweight Underweight

View More Analyst Ratings for ABNB

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.