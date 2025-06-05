Forecasting The Future: 16 Analyst Projections For Norwegian Cruise Line

Analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 16 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 5 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Norwegian Cruise Line, presenting an average target of $24.94, a high estimate of $36.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. A 14.21% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $29.07.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Norwegian Cruise Line by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Hardiman Citigroup Raises Buy $25.00 $24.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $27.00 $35.00 Paul Golding Macquarie Lowers Outperform $27.00 $31.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $20.00 $21.00 Laura Champine Loop Capital Lowers Buy $24.00 $25.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Lowers Buy $26.00 $30.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $18.00 $27.00 Lizzie Dove Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $20.00 $31.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Overweight $23.00 $32.00 Laura Champine Loop Capital Announces Buy $25.00 - Steven Wieczynski Stifel Lowers Buy $30.00 $36.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $21.00 $22.00 David Katz Jefferies Announces Buy $25.00 - Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $22.00 $27.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Maintains Overweight $30.00 $30.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Maintains Strong Buy $36.00 $36.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Norwegian Cruise Line. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Norwegian Cruise Line. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Norwegian Cruise Line compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Norwegian Cruise Line compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

To gain a panoramic view of Norwegian Cruise Line's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Norwegian Cruise Line Better

Norwegian Cruise Line is the world's third-largest publicly traded cruise company by berths (around 70,000). It operates 33 ships across three brands—Norwegian, Oceania, and Regent Seven Seas—offering both freestyle and luxury cruising. The company redeployed its entire fleet as of May 2022. With 12 passenger vessels on order among its brands through 2036, representing 37,500 incremental berths, Norwegian is increasing capacity faster than its peers, expanding its brand globally. Norwegian sails to around 700 global destinations.

Key Indicators: Norwegian Cruise Line's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Norwegian Cruise Line's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -2.91%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.89%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Norwegian Cruise Line's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -2.84%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Norwegian Cruise Line's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.19%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Norwegian Cruise Line's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 9.88. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

