Forecasting The Future: 16 Analyst Projections For Fortinet

16 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 10 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 5 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Fortinet and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $115.12, accompanied by a high estimate of $135.00 and a low estimate of $100.00. This current average reflects an increase of 5.68% from the previous average price target of $108.93.

The standing of Fortinet among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Shrenik Kothari Baird Raises Neutral $113.00 $110.00 Jonathan Ruykhaver Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Neutral $100.00 $115.00 Taz Koujalgi Roth Capital Announces Neutral $103.00 - Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $105.00 $123.00 Todd Weller Stephens & Co. Announces Equal-Weight $108.00 - Joseph Gallo Jefferies Lowers Hold $105.00 $115.00 Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $123.00 $113.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Neutral $110.00 $90.00 Dan Bergstrom RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $115.00 $97.00 Jonathan Ruykhaver Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $115.00 $110.00 Gabriela Borges Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $130.00 $114.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $135.00 $115.00 Adam Borg Stifel Raises Hold $115.00 $103.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $105.00 $85.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $135.00 $120.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Raises Buy $125.00 $115.00

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Fortinet. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Fortinet compared to the broader market.

Fortinet is a platform-based cybersecurity vendor with product offerings covering network security, cloud security, zero-trust access, and security operations. The firm derives a majority of its revenue through sales of its subscriptions and support-based business. The California-based firm has more than 800,000 customers across the world.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Fortinet displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 17.31%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Fortinet's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 31.7%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fortinet's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 43.82% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fortinet's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.65%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.67.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

