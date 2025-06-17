Forecasting The Future: 15 Analyst Projections For Wendy's

15 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 10 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 7 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Wendy's, revealing an average target of $14.8, a high estimate of $21.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. A 9.04% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $16.27.

The perception of Wendy's by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $14.00 $14.00 Andrew Strelzik BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $15.00 $17.00 Alton Stump Loop Capital Lowers Buy $21.00 $26.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $13.00 $14.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Lowers Buy $16.00 $17.00 John Ivankoe JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $15.00 $17.00 John Glass Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $13.00 $14.00 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $14.00 $14.00 Andrew Charles TD Securities Lowers Hold $13.00 $14.00 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $14.00 $14.00 Dennis Geiger UBS Lowers Neutral $14.00 $16.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $14.00 $17.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Lowers Buy $17.00 $19.00 Chris O'Cull Stifel Lowers Hold $14.00 $16.00 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $15.00 $15.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Wendy's. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Wendy's compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Wendy's's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Wendy's's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Wendy's: A Closer Look

The Wendy's Company is the second-largest burger quick-service restaurant, or QSR, chain in the United States by systemwide sales, with $12.6 billion in 2024, narrowly edging Burger King ($11.5 billion) and clocking in well behind wide-moat McDonald's ($51.1 billion). After divestitures of Tim Hortons (2006) and Arby's (2011), the firm manages just the burger banner, generating sales across a footprint that spanned more than 7,200 total stores in 30 countries as of year-end 2024. Wendy's generates revenue from the sale of hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, salads, and fries throughout its company-owned footprint, through franchise royalty and marketing fund payments remitted by its franchisees, which account for roughly 94% of stores, and through franchise flipping and advisory fees.

Financial Milestones: Wendy's's Journey

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Wendy's's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -2.11%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Wendy's's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 7.49%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Wendy's's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 20.14%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Wendy's's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.79%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 31.3, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

