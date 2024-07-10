Forecasting The Future: 15 Analyst Projections For Travelers Companies

In the last three months, 15 analysts have published ratings on Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 10 0 2 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 8 0 1

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $227.13, a high estimate of $252.00, and a low estimate of $200.00. A 0.51% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $228.29.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Travelers Companies by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Phillips Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $220.00 $223.00 Michael Ward Citigroup Lowers Sell $200.00 $226.00 Scott Heleniak RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $225.00 $225.00 Michael Phillips Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $216.00 $214.00 Frank Lee TD Cowen Lowers Buy $252.00 $261.00 Brian Meredith UBS Lowers Neutral $230.00 $237.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $231.00 $241.00 Yaron Kinar Jefferies Lowers Hold $219.00 $222.00 Mark Dwelle RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $225.00 $230.00 David Motemaden Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $250.00 $253.00 Harry Fong Roth MKM Maintains Buy $240.00 - Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $231.00 $241.00 Michael Ward Citigroup Raises Neutral $226.00 $215.00 Michael Phillips Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $230.00 $222.00 Alex Scott Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $212.00 $186.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Travelers Companies. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Travelers Companies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Travelers Companies's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Travelers Companies's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Travelers Companies

Travelers offers a broad product range and participates in both commercial and personal insurance lines. Its commercial operations offer a variety of coverage types for companies of any size but concentrate on serving midsize businesses. Its personal lines are roughly evenly split between auto and homeowners insurance. Travelers derives 6% of its premiums from foreign markets.

Key Indicators: Travelers Companies's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Travelers Companies's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 15.7%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Travelers Companies's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.93%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Travelers Companies's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.47%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Travelers Companies's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.88%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.32, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

