Forecasting The Future: 15 Analyst Projections For Target

Target (NYSE:TGT) has been analyzed by 15 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 6 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 5 3 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Target, presenting an average target of $173.27, a high estimate of $209.00, and a low estimate of $116.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 6.07%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Target by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Peter Keith Piper Sandler Announces Neutral $156.00 - Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $166.00 $165.00 Chris Bottiglieri Exane BNP Paribas Announces Underperform $116.00 - Paul Trussell Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $190.00 $209.00 Peter Benedict Baird Maintains Outperform $190.00 $190.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $181.00 $191.00 Michael Lasser UBS Lowers Buy $185.00 $191.00 Kelly Bania BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $155.00 $170.00 Bill Kirk Roth MKM Maintains Neutral $153.00 $153.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Lowers Hold $153.00 $160.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $180.00 $190.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $190.00 $195.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $195.00 $195.00 Paul Trussell Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $209.00 $206.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $180.00 $183.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Target. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Target compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Target's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

About Target

Target serves as the nation's sixth-largest retailer, with its strategy predicated on delivering a gratifying in-store shopping experience and a wide product assortment of trendy apparel, home goods, and household essentials at competitive prices. Target's upscale and stylish image began to carry national merit in the 1990s—a decade in which the brand saw its top line grow threefold to almost $30 billion—and has since cemented itself as a leading US retailer.Today, Target operates over 1,950 stores in the United States, generates over $100 billion in sales, and fulfills over 2 billion customer orders annually. The firm's vast physical footprint is typically concentrated in urban and suburban markets as the firm seeks to attract a more affluent consumer base.

A Deep Dive into Target's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Target's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 April, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.12%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Target's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.84%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Target's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.91% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Target's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.71%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Target's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.41, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

