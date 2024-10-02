Forecasting The Future: 15 Analyst Projections For PNC Finl Servs Gr

PNC Finl Servs Gr (NYSE:PNC) has been analyzed by 15 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 3 3 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 4 2 3 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $189.13, a high estimate of $212.00, and a low estimate of $162.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 7.22% increase from the previous average price target of $176.40.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of PNC Finl Servs Gr's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $212.00 $203.00 Richard Ramsden Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $180.00 $189.00 Ebrahim Poonawala B of A Securities Raises Buy $200.00 $185.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $177.00 $165.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $200.00 $175.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $165.00 $167.00 Richard Ramsden Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $182.00 $165.00 Erika Najarian UBS Raises Buy $198.00 $179.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Overweight $209.00 $199.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $200.00 $184.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Underperform $162.00 $152.00 Whit Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $204.00 $194.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Raises Outperform $184.00 $155.00 Ebrahim Poonawala B of A Securities Raises Neutral $185.00 $169.00 Erika Najarian UBS Raises Buy $179.00 $165.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to PNC Finl Servs Gr. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of PNC Finl Servs Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of PNC Finl Servs Gr's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into PNC Finl Servs Gr's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators.



About PNC Finl Servs Gr

PNC Financial Services Group is a diversified financial services company offering retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, asset management, and residential mortgage banking across the United States.

Understanding the Numbers: PNC Finl Servs Gr's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: PNC Finl Servs Gr's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -11.75%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 29.01%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): PNC Finl Servs Gr's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.61%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): PNC Finl Servs Gr's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.24%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, PNC Finl Servs Gr adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

