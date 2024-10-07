Forecasting The Future: 15 Analyst Projections For BioNTech

In the latest quarter, 15 analysts provided ratings for BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 1 4 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for BioNTech, revealing an average target of $121.33, a high estimate of $150.00, and a low estimate of $85.00. Marking an increase of 18.26%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $102.60.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive BioNTech is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $150.00 $113.00 Terence Flynn Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $145.00 $93.00 Emmanuel Papadakis Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $150.00 $95.00 Eliana Merle UBS Raises Neutral $131.00 $97.00 Akash Tewari Jefferies Raises Buy $150.00 $96.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Neutral $125.00 $91.00 Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Raises Buy $150.00 $125.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $113.00 $113.00 Akash Tewari Jefferies Raises Hold $96.00 $90.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $113.00 $113.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $113.00 $113.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $91.00 $94.00 Emmanuel Papadakis Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy $95.00 $95.00 Yaron Werber TD Cowen Lowers Hold $85.00 $98.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $113.00 $113.00

Get to Know BioNTech Better

BioNTech is a Germany-based biotechnology company that focuses on developing cancer therapeutics, including individualized immunotherapy, as well as vaccines for infectious diseases, including covid. The company's oncology pipeline contains several classes of drugs, including mRNA-based drugs to encode antigens, neoantigens, cytokines, and antibodies; cell therapies; bispecific antibodies; and antibody-drug conjugates. BioNTech is partnered with several large pharmaceutical companies, including Roche, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, Sanofi, and Genmab. Covid vaccine Comirnaty is its first commercialized product.

BioNTech: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: BioNTech's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -23.26%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: BioNTech's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -627.66%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): BioNTech's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -4.14%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): BioNTech's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.63%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: BioNTech's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

