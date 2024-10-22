Forecasting The Future: 14 Analyst Projections For Sprouts Farmers Market

During the last three months, 14 analysts shared their evaluations of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 8 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 6 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Sprouts Farmers Market, revealing an average target of $103.29, a high estimate of $130.00, and a low estimate of $76.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 25.46% from the previous average price target of $82.33.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Sprouts Farmers Market by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Morris Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $130.00 $125.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $127.00 $111.00 Karen Short Melius Research Announces Hold $105.00 - Michael Morris Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $120.00 $96.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Announces Sector Perform $107.00 - Robert Ohmes B of A Securities Raises Buy $115.00 $100.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $111.00 $89.00 Michael Morris Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $96.00 $84.00 Krisztina Katai Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $89.00 $76.00 Bill Kirk Roth MKM Raises Neutral $78.00 $58.00 Kelly Bania BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $102.00 $40.00 Robert Ohmes B of A Securities Raises Buy $100.00 $84.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $90.00 $62.00 Krisztina Katai Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $76.00 $63.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Sprouts Farmers Market. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Sprouts Farmers Market compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Sprouts Farmers Market's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Sprouts Farmers Market's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Sprouts Farmers Market analyst ratings.

Discovering Sprouts Farmers Market: A Closer Look

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc offers a unique specialty grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspire wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The company continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based, and gluten-free. It approximately has 407 stores in 23 states. It is one of the largest and fastest-growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States.

Breaking Down Sprouts Farmers Market's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Sprouts Farmers Market's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 11.89%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Sprouts Farmers Market's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 5.03%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sprouts Farmers Market's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.68%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sprouts Farmers Market's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.77%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.28.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SFM

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy Feb 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Neutral Feb 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for SFM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.