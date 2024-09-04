Forecasting The Future: 14 Analyst Projections For Praxis Precision Medicine

Analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicine (NASDAQ:PRAX) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 14 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 6 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $144.64, a high estimate of $270.00, and a low estimate of $48.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 3.45% increase from the previous average price target of $139.82.

The standing of Praxis Precision Medicine among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Francois Brisebois Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $143.00 $134.00 Ami Fadia Needham Raises Buy $151.00 $145.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $120.00 $120.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $145.00 $145.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $120.00 $105.00 Laura Chico Wedbush Raises Neutral $48.00 $40.00 Francois Brisebois Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $134.00 $134.00 Yatin Suneja Guggenheim Raises Buy $170.00 $155.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $145.00 $145.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $145.00 $145.00 Francois Brisebois Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $134.00 - Yasmeen Rahimi Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $270.00 $270.00 Ami Fadia Needham Announces Buy $145.00 - Yatin Suneja Guggenheim Announces Buy $155.00 -

Delving into Praxis Precision Medicine's Background

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm is engaged in translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for patients affected by central nervous system disorders characterized by a neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. The firm's pipeline covers PRAX-114, for the treatment of a broad range of patients suffering from major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder; PRAX-944, for the treatment of Essential Tremor and Parkinson's Disease; PRAX-562, and PRAX-222, among others.

Praxis Precision Medicine: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Praxis Precision Medicine faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -54.29% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Praxis Precision Medicine's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -9153.22%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Praxis Precision Medicine's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -10.07% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Praxis Precision Medicine's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -9.45%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Praxis Precision Medicine's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.0, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

