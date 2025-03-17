Forecasting The Future: 14 Analyst Projections For BILL Holdings

During the last three months, 14 analysts shared their evaluations of BILL Holdings (NYSE:BILL), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 5 2 2 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 3 1 2 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $90.57, a high estimate of $115.00, and a low estimate of $57.00. Experiencing a 3.57% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $93.92.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of BILL Holdings's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $90.00 $104.00 Ken Wong Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $90.00 $110.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $77.00 $95.00 Alex Markgraff Keybanc Lowers Overweight $85.00 $115.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $57.00 $65.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $105.00 $105.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $85.00 $85.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $65.00 $55.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $104.00 $96.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Raises Positive $100.00 $91.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $95.00 $100.00 Alex Markgraff Keybanc Announces Overweight $115.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to BILL Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of BILL Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of BILL Holdings's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into BILL Holdings's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on BILL Holdings analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About BILL Holdings

BILL Holdings Inc is a provider of software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments and spend and expense management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, enable businesses to easily connect with their suppliers or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows and improve back office efficiency. Initial Public Offering and Follow-on Offering.

BILL Holdings's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, BILL Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 13.83% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: BILL Holdings's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 9.25%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): BILL Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.86%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): BILL Holdings's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.36%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.47.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BILL

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform Feb 2022 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Feb 2022 Keybanc Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for BILL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.