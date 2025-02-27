Forecasting The Future: 13 Analyst Projections For ZoomInfo Technologies

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 13 analysts have published ratings on ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 8 1 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 4 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 2 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $12.08, along with a high estimate of $15.00 and a low estimate of $9.00. This current average reflects an increase of 3.42% from the previous average price target of $11.68.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of ZoomInfo Technologies by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Allan Verkhovski Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $11.00 $10.30 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $15.00 $14.00 Elizabeth Porter Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $13.00 $11.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $12.00 $11.00 Parker Lane Stifel Raises Buy $14.00 $13.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $15.00 $15.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $11.00 $10.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $13.00 $11.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Sell $9.00 $8.50 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $11.00 $12.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $11.00 $14.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Underweight $10.00 $11.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $12.00 $11.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to ZoomInfo Technologies. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of ZoomInfo Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of ZoomInfo Technologies's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on ZoomInfo Technologies analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc provides a go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams. Its cloud-based go-to-market data and insights platform deliver comprehensive and high-quality intelligence and analytics to provide sales and marketing professionals with accurate information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Nearly all of its revenue is derived from the United States.

ZoomInfo Technologies's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining ZoomInfo Technologies's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.31% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 4.72%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): ZoomInfo Technologies's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.87%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): ZoomInfo Technologies's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.23%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: ZoomInfo Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.82, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

