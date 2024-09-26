Forecasting The Future: 13 Analyst Projections For Viridian Therapeutics

Analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 13 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 5 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $37.69, a high estimate of $61.00, and a low estimate of $27.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 7.69% from the previous average price target of $35.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Viridian Therapeutics among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julian Harrison BTIG Raises Buy $61.00 $56.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $44.00 $44.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Raises Outperform $44.00 $35.00 Richard Law Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $31.00 $25.00 Serge Belanger Needham Raises Buy $38.00 $30.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $27.00 $27.00 Julian Harrison BTIG Raises Buy $56.00 $46.00 Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $35.00 $35.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $27.00 $27.00 Leland Gershell Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $28.00 $31.00 Laura Chico Wedbush Maintains Outperform $42.00 $42.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $27.00 $27.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Viridian Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Viridian Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Viridian Therapeutics's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Viridian Therapeutics's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Viridian Therapeutics analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know Viridian Therapeutics Better

Viridian Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in developing multiple product candidates to treat patients who suffer from thyroid eye disease. Its product candidate VRDN-001 is an insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor (IGF-1R) monoclonal antibody (mAb) being developed for the potential treatment for patients with thyroid eye disease.

Viridian Therapeutics: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Viridian Therapeutics faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately 0.0% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -90268.06%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Viridian Therapeutics's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -18.25%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Viridian Therapeutics's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -10.69%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, Viridian Therapeutics adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for VRDN

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform Nov 2021 SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage On Outperform Nov 2021 JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for VRDN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.