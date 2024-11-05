Forecasting The Future: 13 Analyst Projections For U.S. Bancorp

During the last three months, 13 analysts shared their evaluations of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 7 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $54.62, a high estimate of $64.00, and a low estimate of $46.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 5.51% from the previous average price target of $51.77.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of U.S. Bancorp by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $64.00 $59.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $54.00 $51.00 Matt O'Connor Deutsche Bank Maintains Hold $51.00 $51.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Raises Neutral $54.00 $49.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $60.00 $52.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Overweight $57.00 $52.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $59.00 $57.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $52.00 $49.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $51.00 $49.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $57.00 $54.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $57.00 $54.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $48.00 $48.00 Richard Ramsden Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $46.00 $48.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to U.S. Bancorp. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of U.S. Bancorp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

For valuable insights into U.S. Bancorp's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on U.S. Bancorp analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind U.S. Bancorp

As a diversified financial-services provider, U.S. Bancorp is one of the nation's largest regional banks, with branches in roughly 26 states, primarily in the Western and Midwestern United States. The bank offers many services, including retail banking, commercial banking, trust and wealth services, credit cards, mortgages, and other payments capabilities.

Financial Milestones: U.S. Bancorp's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining U.S. Bancorp's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.07% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: U.S. Bancorp's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 23.43%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): U.S. Bancorp's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.15%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): U.S. Bancorp's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.23%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: U.S. Bancorp's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.51, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for USB

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Jefferies Downgrades Buy Hold Jan 2022 Odeon Capital Upgrades Hold Buy Jan 2022 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades Outperform Market Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for USB

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.