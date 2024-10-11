Forecasting The Future: 13 Analyst Projections For Tractor Supply

In the last three months, 13 analysts have published ratings on Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 6 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 5 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $292.92, a high estimate of $325.00, and a low estimate of $260.00. This current average reflects an increase of 1.77% from the previous average price target of $287.83.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Tractor Supply. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $325.00 $295.00 Oliver Wintermantel Evercore ISI Group Maintains In-Line $300.00 $300.00 John Lawrence Benchmark Maintains Buy $280.00 $280.00 Karen Short Melius Research Announces Buy $315.00 - Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Raises Hold $260.00 $250.00 Oliver Wintermantel Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $280.00 $290.00 John Lawrence Benchmark Maintains Buy $280.00 $280.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Maintains Neutral $270.00 $270.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Buy $293.00 $289.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $300.00 $305.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $305.00 $305.00 Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $295.00 $285.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $305.00 $305.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Tractor Supply. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Tractor Supply compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Tractor Supply's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Tractor Supply's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Tractor Supply's Background

Tractor Supply is the largest operator of retail farm and ranch stores in the United States. The company targets recreational farmers and ranchers and has little exposure to commercial and industrial farm operations. Currently, the company operates 2,254 of its namesake banners in 49 states, including 81 Orscheln Farm and Home stores (rebranded as Tractor Supply), along with 205 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores. Stores are generally concentrated in rural communities, as opposed to urban and suburban areas. In fiscal 2023, revenue consisted primarily of livestock, equine & agriculture (27%), companion animal (25%), and seasonal & recreation (22%).

Tractor Supply: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Tractor Supply's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.48%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Tractor Supply's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.01% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tractor Supply's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 19.2%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tractor Supply's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.4%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Tractor Supply's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 2.22, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

