Forecasting The Future: 13 Analyst Projections For Nurix Therapeutics

Throughout the last three months, 13 analysts have evaluated Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 7 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $29.54, a high estimate of $36.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. This current average reflects an increase of 6.64% from the previous average price target of $27.70.

The standing of Nurix Therapeutics among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Srikripa Devarakonda Truist Securities Announces Buy $36.00 - Eric Joseph JP Morgan Raises Overweight $34.00 $31.00 Peter Lawson Barclays Raises Overweight $31.00 $20.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Raises Outperform $27.00 $26.00 Gil Blum Needham Lowers Buy $29.00 $31.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Raises Outperform $26.00 $23.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $26.00 $19.00 Eric Joseph JP Morgan Raises Overweight $31.00 $30.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $31.00 $31.00 Joseph Catanzaro Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $35.00 $35.00 Stephen Willey Stifel Maintains Buy $27.00 - Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $31.00 $31.00 Sudan Loganathan Stephens & Co. Announces Overweight $20.00 -

Nurix Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of oral, small molecule therapies designed to modulate cellular protein levels as a novel treatment approach for cancer and immune disorders. The company's pipeline comprises targeted protein degraders of Brutons tyrosine kinase, or BTK, a B-cell signaling protein, and inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B, or CBL-B, an E3 ligase that regulates T cell activation. Its drug candidate from protein degradation portfolio, NX-2127, is an orally available BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies. Its drug candidate from E3 ligase inhibitor portfolio, NX-1607, is an orally available CBL-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Nurix Therapeutics: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Nurix Therapeutics's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 May, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -60.58%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Nurix Therapeutics's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -368.39%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nurix Therapeutics's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -16.52%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nurix Therapeutics's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -10.82%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.08.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

