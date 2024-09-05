Forecasting The Future: 13 Analyst Projections For Expedia Group

Across the recent three months, 13 analysts have shared their insights on Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 11 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 9 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $143.54, with a high estimate of $180.00 and a low estimate of $130.00. This current average has decreased by 0.15% from the previous average price target of $143.75.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Expedia Group by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Neutral $130.00 - Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Neutral $145.00 $125.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Neutral $145.00 $140.00 Tom White DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $135.00 $135.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $140.00 $140.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $130.00 $140.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Maintains Buy $180.00 $180.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Lowers Neutral $137.00 $140.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Raises Neutral $130.00 $125.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $140.00 $145.00 Trevor Young Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $134.00 $138.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $140.00 $137.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Maintains Buy $180.00 $180.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Expedia Group. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Expedia Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Expedia Group's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Expedia Group's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Expedia Group's Background

Expedia is the world's second-largest online travel agency by bookings, offering services for lodging (80% of total 2023 sales), air tickets (3%), rental cars, cruises, in-destination, and other (11%), and advertising revenue (6%). Expedia operates a number of branded travel booking sites, but its three core online travel agency brands are Expedia, Hotels.com, and Vrbo. It also has a metasearch brand, Trivago. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of sales and profits.

Breaking Down Expedia Group's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Expedia Group displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.96%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Expedia Group's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.85%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Expedia Group's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 43.4%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.52%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Expedia Group's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 7.37. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

