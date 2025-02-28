Forecasting The Future: 13 Analyst Projections For Equitable Holdings

In the latest quarter, 13 analysts provided ratings for Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 10 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 5 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $61.31, a high estimate of $72.00, and a low estimate of $53.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 9.0% from the previous average price target of $56.25.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Equitable Holdings by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $66.00 $62.00 Jack Matten BMO Capital Raises Outperform $72.00 $69.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $62.00 $61.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $61.00 $53.00 Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $61.00 $60.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $62.00 $58.00 Mark Hughes Truist Securities Raises Buy $60.00 $52.00 Jack Matten BMO Capital Announces Outperform $70.00 - Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $53.00 $54.00 Cave Montazeri Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $58.00 $47.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Neutral $53.00 $45.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Overweight $61.00 $60.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $58.00 $54.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Equitable Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Equitable Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Equitable Holdings's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Equitable Holdings

Equitable Holdings Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. The company provides variable annuities, tax-deferred investment and retirement plans, employee benefits, and protection solutions for individuals, families, and small businesses. Its business segments include Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Asset Management, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Asset Management segment which provides diversified investment management and related solutions globally to a broad range of clients through three main client channels - Institutional, Retail, and Private Wealth.

Breaking Down Equitable Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Equitable Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 66.87% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Equitable Holdings's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 24.11%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Equitable Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 100.58%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Equitable Holdings's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.29%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 76.27, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

