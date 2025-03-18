Forecasting The Future: 13 Analyst Projections For Avidity Biosciences

During the last three months, 13 analysts shared their evaluations of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 6 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Avidity Biosciences, revealing an average target of $66.31, a high estimate of $72.00, and a low estimate of $48.00. Marking an increase of 1.67%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $65.22.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Avidity Biosciences by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $72.00 $72.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $60.00 $60.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $72.00 $72.00 Keay Nakae Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00 Geoff Meacham Citigroup Announces Buy $70.00 - Kostas Biliouris BMO Capital Announces Outperform $72.00 - Geoff Meacham B of A Securities Lowers Buy $48.00 $51.00 Louise Chen Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $70.00 - Gena Wang Barclays Lowers Overweight $57.00 $63.00 Keay Nakae Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $67.00 $67.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $72.00 $72.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Announces Buy $72.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Avidity Biosciences. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Avidity Biosciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Avidity Biosciences's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Discovering Avidity Biosciences: A Closer Look

Avidity Biosciences Inc is a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates, or AOCs. Company's pipeline currently has three programs in potentially registrational clinical trials: DM1, FSHD, and DMD. The segments includes following: Del-zota for DMD44, Del-desiran for DM1, Del-brax for FSHD.

Breaking Down Avidity Biosciences's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Avidity Biosciences's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 35.57%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -3439.52%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -6.98%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -6.38%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Avidity Biosciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.0, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

