Forecasting The Future: 13 Analyst Projections For Alphabet

During the last three months, 13 analysts shared their evaluations of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 5 2 2 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $208.54, with a high estimate of $235.00 and a low estimate of $185.00. Marking an increase of 1.33%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $205.80.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Alphabet by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $235.00 $220.00 Jeffrey Wlodarczak Pivotal Research Raises Buy $225.00 $215.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Raises Neutral $192.00 $187.00 Maria Ripps Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $225.00 $220.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $187.00 $182.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $216.00 $212.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Raises Overweight $220.00 $200.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $212.00 $208.00 Aaron Kessler Seaport Global Announces Buy $200.00 - Nat Schindler Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $212.00 - Lloyd Walmsley UBS Lowers Neutral $187.00 $204.00 Jeffrey Wlodarczak Pivotal Research Announces Buy $215.00 - Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $185.00 $210.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Alphabet. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Alphabet compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Alphabet's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Alphabet's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Alphabet analyst ratings.

Delving into Alphabet's Background

Alphabet is a holding company that wholly owns internet giant Google. The California-based company derives slightly less than 90% of its revenue from Google services, the vast majority of which is advertising sales. Alongside online ads, Google services houses sales stemming from Google's subscription services (YouTube TV, YouTube Music among others), platforms (sales and in-app purchases on Play Store), and devices (Chromebooks, Pixel smartphones, and smart home products such as Chromecast). Google's cloud computing platform, or GCP, accounts for roughly 10% of Alphabet's revenue with the firm's investments in up-and-coming technologies such as self-driving cars (Waymo), health (Verily), and internet access (Google Fiber) making up the rest.

Financial Insights: Alphabet

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Alphabet showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 13.59% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Alphabet's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 27.87% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alphabet's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.96%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alphabet's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.75%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Alphabet's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.09.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for GOOG

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage On Buy Feb 2022 Jefferies Maintains Buy Feb 2022 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for GOOG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.