Forecasting The Future: 12 Analyst Projections For Urban Outfitters

12 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 4 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $58.58, with a high estimate of $68.00 and a low estimate of $50.00. A 1.83% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $59.67.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Urban Outfitters. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $59.00 $59.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Neutral $54.00 $45.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Overweight $59.00 $68.00 Alex Straton Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $62.00 $63.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $55.00 $65.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $50.00 $56.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Buy $54.00 $65.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $68.00 $63.00 Mark Altschwager Baird Raises Neutral $62.00 $60.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $65.00 $60.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $59.00 $56.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $56.00 $56.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Urban Outfitters. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Urban Outfitters compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Urban Outfitters compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Urban Outfitters's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Urban Outfitters's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Urban Outfitters

Founded in 1970, Philadelphia-based Urban Outfitters is an apparel and home goods retailer that operates more than 700 stores and e-commerce in the United States, which accounts for about 87% of sales, and other regions. Its retail nameplates are Urban Outfitters (23% of fiscal 2025 sales), Free People/Movement (26%), and Anthropologie (44%). Retail accounted for 88% of fiscal 2025 revenue, but Urban Outfitters also sells products through a wholesale operation, owns some restaurants, and operates a fast-growing clothing rental and resale business called Nuuly (7% of sales). Urban Outfitters primarily markets to young adults and offers products in categories such as apparel (66% of sales), home goods (16% of sales), accessories (13% of sales), and more.

Understanding the Numbers: Urban Outfitters's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Urban Outfitters showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.09% as of 31 January, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 7.35%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Urban Outfitters's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.99%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Urban Outfitters's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.67% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Urban Outfitters's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.44, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

