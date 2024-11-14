Forecasting The Future: 12 Analyst Projections For Ross Stores

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) underwent analysis by 12 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 4 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Ross Stores, revealing an average target of $174.75, a high estimate of $190.00, and a low estimate of $152.00. Marking an increase of 4.9%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $166.58.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Ross Stores among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $165.00 $175.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Neutral $152.00 $179.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $175.00 $175.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $175.00 $160.00 Alex Straton Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $178.00 $163.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $175.00 $160.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Neutral $167.00 $147.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $175.00 $165.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Raises Buy $185.00 $173.00 Laura Champine Loop Capital Raises Buy $190.00 $170.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Raises Buy $180.00 $170.00 Mark Altschwager Baird Raises Outperform $180.00 $162.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Ross Stores. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ross Stores compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Ross Stores's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Ross Stores's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Ross Stores

Ross Stores operates as an off-price apparel and accessories retailer with the majority of its sales derived from its Ross Dress for Less banner. The firm opportunistically procures excess brand-name merchandise made available via manufacturing overruns and retail liquidation sales at a 20%-60% discount to full prices. As such, its stores are often filled with a vast array of stock-keeping units, each with minimal product depth that creates a treasure hunt shopping experience. The firm's more than 1,750 Ross Dress for Less stores are primarily located in densely populated suburban communities and typically serve middle-income consumers. Ross also operates about 350 DD's Discounts chains targeting lower-income shoppers.

Understanding the Numbers: Ross Stores's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Ross Stores's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.15%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 9.97%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ross Stores's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 10.46%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ross Stores's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.61%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Ross Stores's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.14, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

